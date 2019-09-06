Chandrayaan 2: Lander Vikram will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex manoeuvres before landing on the Moon's surface between 0130-0230 hrs IST on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Imaging of the landing site prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. Vikram will attempt to make a soft landing in a high plain between craters Manzinus C and Simpelius N at a latitude of about 70° South.

Chandrayaan 2: Congratulating the entire nation, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan 2 descending on the lunar South Pole. He also requested them to share the photographs of the historic mission on social media platforms as the second lunar mission showcases the country’s best talent.

Chandrayaan 2 is likely to land tomorrow on the unexplored part of the moon that is the lunar South Pole. Every Indian is looking forward to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-2 as it will make India the fourth country in the world after Russia, America, and China that have mastered the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 2 is an Indian lunar mission that will dauntlessly cover the part of the moon which is not covered by any other country- the south polar region of the moon. Chandrayaan 2 is going to discover many new things for the world which will set new inspirations for upcoming scientists of the world.

I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan – 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Watch this video to find out more about Vikram — Chandrayaan 2’s Lander — and the different stages of its journey to the Moon’s south polar region! https://t.co/2qBLe0T710#ISRO #Moonmission #Chandrayaan2 — ISRO (@isro) September 5, 2019

This second lunar mission of the country will demonstrate many undiscovered parts of the moon which will help in better understanding the moon and the new discoveries will be beneficial for us as well as the whole world. Moon is the nearest cosmic body at which space discovery is attempted and documented.

Discovering the lunar South Pole is special, here is why?

The lunar South Pole is an interesting part to cover because it is much larger than the lunar surface of the north pole and it remains in shadow. The surface of the lunar South Pole is deprived of the sunlight which will help to find undisturbed records of the origin of the solar system.

#ISRO scientists gearing up for historic moment when India's moon lander #Vikram touches down the lunar surface tomorrow morning. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/CZEuUBLa4b — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 6, 2019

The craters of lunar South Pole contain water in the form of ice which has remained untouched by the sunlight for past millions of years. ISRO scientists are optimistic that these crates could hold the key to the creation of life in the universe. Chandrayaan 1 was able to find traces of water on the moon.

The lunar surface of the South Pole is comprised of various cosmic elements that may provide us with adequate knowledge about the creation of the universe. The moon could potentially act as a space station to further exploration of other celestial objects or planets or satellites. Its regolith has traces of hydrogen, ammonia, methane, sodium, mercury, and silver which may support in the establishment of human civilisation there with the advancement of science in the future.

The lunar South Pole is the part of the moon which is not touched by any other country and India would be the first country to reach there and this will upgrade the space technology of India and will give it a next level significance to the Indian space in the world.

