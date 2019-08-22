The first images of the moon captured by India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2 was shared though the micro-blogging site Twitter by the official account of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the images of the moon were captured from a height of around 2,650 km from the surface of the moon. The images are showing two important landmarks of the moon including the Mare Orientale basin and the Apollo crater.

The Apollo is basically a 538 km wide crater which is named after NASA’s Apollo moon mission and is located in the southern hemisphere of the moon. As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), many small craters are situated inside the Apollo crater are named after dead Astronauts and officials of NASA. Seven such craters take their names after the names of the crew members of NASA’s Colombia.

On the other hand, the Mare Orientale is said to be over 3 billion years old and is about 950 km wide. It is shaped like a bullseye and it was formed after an impact from an asteroid shaped object. Mare Orientale is a very significant landmark on the surface of the moon but is difficult to look at from Earth as told by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

The Chandrayaan 2 pulled off a critical manoeuvre on August 22, 2019, and went closer to the moon. This was one of the trickiest manoeuvres as if it failed, the mission would have bounced into deep space. The next important test for the Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2019, which will consist of the mission landing on the moon’s south pole. After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan 2, India will become the fourth nation to land a rover on the surface of the moon after, Russia, China and the United States.

