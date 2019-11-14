Chandrayaan 3: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reportedly begun working on the third moon mission slated for November 2020 launch.

Chandrayaan 3: After a failed bid to land on Moon in September 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reportedly begun working for Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for November 2020 launch.

Since the failure of Chandrayaan-2, the Indian space agency has met over various meetings to form multiple committees. An overall panel, three sub-committees and four high-level meetings have been formed since October.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will only comprise a lander and a rover given the orbiter is in a good condition. The overview committee met on Tuesday to review the configuration of the third moon mission. The meeting also took notice of recommendations of several sub-committees on propulsion, sensors, overall engineering, navigation and guidance.

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is not possible in 2020 as speculated by the media. For this purpose, ISRO needs approval from the PMO and the concerned ministry. Then, the country’s premier scientific body needs specialised rocket or launch vehicle, orbiter and a robot. At least three years’ time is required if ISRO develops the launch vehicle and payload indigenously. Even if they use existing scientific equipment, it will take them at least 6 months for specialised mission purposes.

Currently, the Chandrayaan-2 rover is working perfectly fine and its health parameters are said to be normal. The orbiter will work for at least 1 year. The photographs sent by the orbiter are being analysed by the ISRO scientists which would play a vital role in the selection of the landing destination for Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

A scientist from the space agency said the work related to Chandrayaan-3 was running smoothly adding that the agency was focusing on important aspects such as where to land (landing site), absolute as well as local navigation.

An office order dated October 5 stated that it was essential to proceed with a detailed analysis on what changes should be made to improve the lander system on the basis of the recommendations of the review committees and the ones that missed out on implementation due to advanced stage of Chandrayaan-2 flight preparation.

Sources also suggest that ISRO has already started working to build a new lander and a rover with the scientists focusing on strengthening the legs of the lander. The number of payloads on the lander is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, ISRO on Wednesday released the 3D view of a crater imaged by Chandrayaan-2’s TMC-2, which provides images at 5m spatial resolution and stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing Digital Elevation Model (DEM) of the complete lunar surface.

The CHACE-2 payload onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter also detected Argon-40 from an altitude of approximately 100 km.

Earlier, ISRO had confirmed that the Orbiter continues to perform scheduled experiments on the moon with ease. India’s second mission to the moon was partially successful after ISRO lost communication contact with lander Vikram with the space agency also involving NASA to establish contact but to no avail.

