Chandrayaan lands in Bengaluru’s Herohali: In the nippy evening on September 1, the motorists and pedestrians in Bengaluru’s Herohali ward wondered why the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) decided to land its Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft in Herohali and that too with an astronaut! The reason is what better place the ISRO scientists could have found to gain first-hand knowledge of the lunar surface even without sending a spacecraft to the Earth’s natural satellite which is 3,84,000 kms away from us than Bengaluru which has more than 15,935 deadly potholes – a perfect match for the lunar surface. Thanks to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for helping the motorists and pedestrians to set their foot on the “lunar surface” at a nominal price (tax) paid by the humble citizens. Though the physical injury is guaranteed.

To wake the BBMP from its deep slumber, artist Badal Nanjundaswamy, who is known for highlighting infrastructure-related problems, devised a unique strategy. He roped in artist Poornachandra Mysore to perform the moonwalk on Tunganagar Main Road that is no less inferior to the moon’s surface. The one-minute and three-second video was shot to dismiss the tall claims of the government that it was developing the city left, right and the centre. So far, Nanjundaswamy has created more than 25 installations to make the govt and citizens aware of these problems. Earlier, a few citizens’ groups, too, had resorted to outlandish means to draw attention to Bengaluru’s potholes but in vain.

Bengaluru has a deadly run-in with potholes and it can be termed the IT city’s ‘Achilles’ Heel’. Both private and government bodies dig up the roads to lay pipelines, electric wires, internet cables and sewerage lines while civilians pay the price. Poor quality and maintenance are two other problems that can be blamed for cave-ins. While motorists are braving dangerous driving conditions in several parts of the city, the civic agency and the Traffic Police have failed to find a permanent solution to this problem.

Isn’t it a national shame that the country’s IT city is lagging behind in terms of proving better roads to its people while India is aiming to become the fourth country to land on the moon to become the fourth country after the US, Russia, China.

In July 2019, the Karnataka High Court had said that good roads are a fundamental issue and guaranteed as a right and ordered to award compensation to those motorists who suffered loss or damages due to poor conditions of the road. Long after facing criticism for poor roads, the BBMP submitted an action plan to the government under the escrow account opened for road maintenance but the condition hasn’t improved. The civic body has deposited Rs 142 crore in the account out of which it will spend Rs 1 crore for the testing of the project including 500 km of roads in the central business district. Though the BBMP collects a high rate of property tax in the CBD area, it hasn’t taken measures to ensure that roads are free from potholes.

Apart from that, the BBMP also proposed a sensor-based identification technology for roads to analyzing the strength of the surface of the roads and predict if they are prone to potholes. However, it is still not clear if the sensor-based identification technology for roads has been implemented.

In 2018, during the Congress rule, the civic body had claimed that during the week after Parameshwara’s tweet, 4,944 of the city’s 7,537 potholes were fixed.

In 2017, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had revealed that the city’s roads had an astounding 15,935 potholes. In August 2019, a video uploaded on Twitter showed an auto-rickshaw driver struggling to get his vehicle out of the mess.

