Chaos at Noida's Garden Galleria Mall as Intoxicated Guards Fire Government Revolver

Once again, Noida’s Garden Galleria Mall has made headlines, this time due to a concerning incident involving intoxicated security guards who reportedly fired shots from a government revolver. The guards, identified as Dheeraj and Mukul stationed in the Ghaziabad district, were arrested by local police following the incident. They were later released on bail after being taken to the police station.

This incident follows a recent brawl between two parties also under the influence, further adding to the mall’s troubled reputation. Garden Galleria Mall, situated in Sector-38A and falling under the jurisdiction of Sector-39 police station, has frequently been the center of controversies. Most notably, the Excise Department has conducted multiple raids on bars within the mall, uncovering illegal activities.

The mall, renowned in Noida, continues to grapple with issues that draw public attention and concern.

