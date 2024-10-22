Chaos Erupts in JPC Meeting Over Waqf Bill; TMC Leader Throws Glass Bottle at Chairman

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting discussing the Waqf Bill descended into chaos when Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee threw a glass water bottle at the committee’s chairman, Jagdambika Pal. The dramatic incident unfolded amidst heated arguments between Banerjee and BJP MP Gangopadhyay, leading to serious disruptions during the meeting.

Dispute Escalates Between Banerjee and Gangopadhyay

The confrontation between TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee and BJP’s Gangopadhyay began over an exchange of harsh words. According to Banerjee, Gangopadhyay used offensive language against him during the meeting, even going as far as calling him derogatory names. Despite these alleged provocations, Banerjee claimed that the chairman of the committee, Jagdambika Pal, did not intervene, further aggravating the situation.

Heated Reaction from Kalyan Banerjee

Angered by the lack of action from the chairman, Banerjee resorted to an extreme measure. In a fit of rage, he reportedly smashed a glass water bottle and hurled it towards Pal. During the act, Banerjee injured himself, as his hand was severely cut, resulting in significant bleeding.

Injury and Departure from the Meeting

Following the injury, Banerjee, with his hand bleeding profusely, left the meeting. The situation highlighted the intense emotions and disagreements surrounding the Waqf Bill, drawing attention to the friction within the committee.