Delhi Airport usually entertains a huge crowd on daily basis. Following the technical failure, over 3000 baggages were misplaced on Thursday due to a glitch in baggage handling system (BHS). Reacting to the reports of chaos at the Delhi Airport, a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operator said that the slowdown in BHS was due to the increased levels of dangerous goods.

The Delhi Airport which had reportedly been one of the best airports due to its services faced a massive chaos on Thursday after its baggage clearance system slowed down. Following the technical failure, over 3000 baggages were misplaced as they failed to get uploaded to respective airlines. The glitch at the Delhi Airport that usually entertains a huge crowd on daily basis also resulted in a delay of several flights as the scheduled flights failed to meet their departure time following the slowdown of baggage clearance system.

In order to highlight their pains, several passengers present at the Delhi Aiport took to social media and reported the problems being faced by them due to the technical failure. Reports suggested that the following glitch took place due to the presence of prohibited items in check-in bags. Currently, the nation is enjoying the long holiday weekend following the celebrations of Ram Navami that was also one of the reasons of the Delhi Airport being flooded with passengers. Reacting to the reports of chaos at the Delhi Airport, a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operator said that the slowdown in baggage handling system (BHS) was due to the increased levels of ‘dangerous goods’ present inside the checked-in luggage.

In a statement issued, the DIAL operator said, “With the onset of the holiday weekend, Delhi Airport today (Thursday) experienced an increasing level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks and lighters, in customer checked-in luggage. The incident rate today was 30% higher than an average day. This impacted the baggage handling processing due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage with the passenger and removal of the prohibited item.”

Meanwhile, the Vistara Airlines also issued a statement over the delay stating that they apologise of the situation even though they had no control over it. The statement read, “We apologise for the inconvenience. We would like to inform you that Delhi airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in and all airlines are impacted, not being loaded onto flights.” According to a report by New Indian Express, Actress-politician Hema Malini and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav were also among the hundreds of passengers stuck at Delhi Airport.

