A chartered plane crashed in a building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday, June 28, noon. The private aircraft reportedly lost control and crashed in Maniklal Estate in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The crash took place near Sarvodaya hospital. soon after the matter was reported, concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations. the following incident comes to light just a few hours after a Sukhoi-40 fighter jet crashed in Nashik. Investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the crash. Five people including four passengers and a pilot have lost their lives in the Ghatkopar crash. DGCA said that the following crash will be investigated by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

#WATCH: A chartered plane crashes near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where a construction work was going on. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ACyGYymydX — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

As per reports, the following plane crash took place at around 1:13 pm in an under construction building. Sources state that the crash of the chartered plane happened while the work at a Ghatkopar building was underway. Reports suggest that two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers were on board when the crash happened while one person on the ground lost his life post the crash in Ghatkopar.

The aircraft was identified as VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90. Following the crash, the parts of the plane were found near Jagriti building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. The Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop that crashed was 5-seater.

Investigations are currently underway to identify the deceased. At least seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to contain the heavy fire. The crash reportedly has affected the lives of the people living in the nearby areas. Twitter was flooded with posts from locals sharing the pictures of the crash from their apartments.

Mumbai: A chartered plane has crashed in Ghatkopar. Fire tenders and an ambulance are at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ie7ck70Sep — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Refuting the early reports of the chartered plane belong to UP Government, Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi said that the plane does not belong to UP Government anymore. He added that the state government had sold the aircraft to Mumbai’s UY Aviation. The 5-seater was sold after a plane had met with an accident in Allahabad. Early reports had stated that the following plane belonged to UP Government.

