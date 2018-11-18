Chattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in a rally in Chhattisgarh, lashed out at Congress saying they promise to protect cows in MP and slaughters them in Kerala. PM Modi added that Congress shedding crocodile tears on the farm loans issue.

In the poll-bound state Chhattisgarh, ahead of second round of polling on November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering and tried to woo the voters. From the stage, PM Modi lashed out at Congress saying they promise to protect cows in Madhya Pradesh and slaughter them in Kerala.

PM in Chhindwara said, “Madhya Pradesh Congress ke manifesto mein toh aap gai ka gaurav gaan kar rahe ho,lekin Kerala mein khule aam raste par Congress ke log gai ke bachde kaat kar ke uska maas khate hui tasvir nikal karke batate hain ki gaumaas khana humara adhikar hai.”

#WATCH: "Madhya Pradesh Congress ke manifesto mein toh aap gai ka gaurav gaan kar rahe ho,lekin Kerala mein khule aam raste par Congress ke log gai ke bachde kaat kar ke uska maas khate hui tasvir nikal karke batate hain ki gaumaas khana humara adhikar hai,"says PM in Chhindwara pic.twitter.com/pyioS6jOZX — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

Targetting the Gandhi family, Prime Minister said, 4 generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about the welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfill the aspirations of people now?

Raising the issue of farm loans, PM Modi said that Congress shedding crocodile tears. During their regime, they made a hue and cry over farm loan waiver. But how many farmers actually got the waiver?

Accusing Congress of firing at farmers, PM added that now at the time of elections they are pretending to the sympathetic. Congress did urea scam, they never cared for farmers.

During his address, Prime Minister urged to the people of the state to vote first and then eat. Coining a slogan, PM Modi said Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan. Thumping the back of Raman Singh government, PM said BJP gave soil health cards to farmers. Around 13 lakh farmers availed crop insurance in Chhattisgarh. During Congress’ regime, even human beings did not have health cards.

