Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had an emotional moment on Saturday while passing the post of Congress Chhattisgarh State President to Mohan Markam. Congress party workers cheered him with slogans of 'Congress Party Zindabad' and 'Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad'.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel teared up on stage while addressing party workers at the event of handing over the post of Congress State President to Mohan Markam.

While greeting the Assembly and thanking the party worker for their work and support over the years Baghel stopped his speech for a while and sobbed. Congress party workers were heard chanting slogans of ‘Congress Party Zindabad’ and ‘Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad’.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was also the Congress President of the party's state unit, tears up remembering the contribution of members, at an event passing the post to Mohan Markam in Raipur. (June 29) pic.twitter.com/O70Uuchu8P — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Chief Minister Baghel said in his speech that he was appointed to the post of State Congress President by Rahul Gandhi after the defeat in the State Assembly elections in 2013. He added that he was worried about the parties performance in the state after the 2014 election and the fight the party leaders started after June 2014 continued till the time they came to power in Chhattisgarh.

Bhupesh Baghel is replaced by Mohan Markham as the head of congress’s Chhattisgarh unit on Saturday. Senior Congress leaders PL Punia was present at the event in the state capital.

According to reports, it was Baghel who asked Party President Rahul Gandhi to free him of responsibilities as the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief after the defeat the party suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress had won 67 seats out of 90 in the state assembly elections in 2018. but it only won two seats out of 11 in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

Bhupesh Baghel took charge of the state congress in 2014 and is credited with rebuilding the party after most of the state leadership was wiped out in a Moist attack in May 2013.

