Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently concluded his Davos visit after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 has once again become the soft target to hilarious social media discussions after he posted one on his image posing in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains at Davos in Switzerland on the sidelines of WEF 2018. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted one of his picture on the Instagram page, it didn’t take long for random users on Instagram to turn out his post into a funny trail of discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a delegation of India’s top businessmen, CEOs promoted India as a business investment destination at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. This time, it was a mega outreach by India to pitch global CEOs to come and invest in India as the government was working towards replacing the red tape from red carpet and making India a favourable business destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic address at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum also raised his concern about the decreasing importance of globalisation and said that protectionism among the nation was as ‘dangerous as terrorism or global warming’.