Chembur: Fire Breaks Out In Single-Storey Building, 7 Dead

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire began in a shop located on the ground floor of the building, due to a short circuit.

On early Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a double-storey building in Chembur’s Siddharth Colony, Mumbai. 7 people have been reportedly dead including three children, belonging to the same family.

Electric Short Circuit Caused Fire

According to fire department officials, the fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire began in a shop located on the ground floor of the building, due to a short circuit. The fire spread to a residential building for the family on the upper floor. The short circuit reportedly sparked near the building’s wiring system. Officials have categorized it as a “level-one” fire.

Firefighters Rescue Operation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that they received a distress call around 6 a.m., shortly after the fire had spread to the residential floor. Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly and managed to bring the fire under control, but by then, it had already caused devastating loss.

Seven members of the Gupta family were taken to Rajawadi Hospital but were unfortunately declared dead. Two individuals who were reportedly sleeping on the ground floor, were able to escape the flames and have since survived the ordeal.

The family members who lost their lives have been identified as Presi Prem Gupta, aged 7; Manju Prem Gupta, 30; Anita Dharamdev Gupta, 39; Prem Chediram Gupta, 30; Narendra Gupta, 10; Vidhi Chediram Gupta, 15; and Gita Devi Dharamdev Gupta, 60. Officials shared that all were found with severe burn injuries.

