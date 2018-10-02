A woman hailing from Chennai committed suicide after her husband cited the abolishment of adultery law. As per reports, the wife had confronted the husband over his extramarital affair following which he said that the adultery is no more punishable offence for men in India.

Just a few days after the Supreme Court scrapped the 150-year-old law of adultery in a landmark decision, a woman hailing from Chennai committed suicide after her husband cited the abolishment of adultery law. As per reports, the wife had confronted the husband over his extramarital affair following which he said that the adultery is no more punishable offence for men in India. Left with no option, the woman identified as Pushplatha killed herself on Saturday in MGR Nagar area.

Reports claim that the deceased woman was suffering from tuberculosis. after the husband — John Paul Franklin — found about their ailing health, he started distancing himself from the lady.

Reports claim that Pushplatha and John had tied the knot some 2-years-ago. The parents had reportedly expressed displeasure over their decision of getting married. The couple had a child together. The husband is said to working as a security guard at Corporation Bank in the city. Pusplatha was said to be upset after John had said that he won’t be taking the responsibility for her medical treatment.

Pushplatha came to know about her husband’s affair after one of his friends told her about the ongoing affair of John. Later, she confronted John and threatened to file a complaint against him and further urged him to end his affair.

Instead of accepting his faults, John slammed his ailing wife and said that the police cannot take any actions against him as the Supreme Court had already scrapped the adultery law. Feeling helpless, Pushmataha committed suicide.

As per current reports, after the case of Pushplatha suicide was highlighted, police detained John and is currently questioning him.

On September 27, the Supreme Court scrapped the Adultery law and termed it unconstitutional. Striking the Section 497, CJI Dipak Misra said that the husband cannot treat the wife as property.

