Chennai Air Show Turns Tragic, 3 Dead, 230 Hospitalised Due To Dehydration

What was meant to be a celebration of the Indian Air Force’s 92nd anniversary turned into a tragedy, as three spectators lost their lives and 230 others were hospitalised due to dehydration at an air show in Chennai.

As per authorities, the combination of scorching temperatures and overcrowding led to dire consequences for the attendees.

The victims have been identified as Srinivasan (48) from Perungalathur, Karthikeyan (34) from Thiruvottiyur, and John (56) from Korukuppet.

What Led To This Tragedy?

The event, held at Marina Beach, aimed to showcase the Indian Air Force’s aerial capabilities while setting a record by gathering an estimated 16 lakh spectators.

The show, which began at 11 a.m. and continued until 1 p.m., drew crowds from as early as 8 a.m., with people braving the blazing sun to secure a good spot.

Unfortunately, the lack of sufficient coordination by traffic authorities led to chaos in several parts of the city, as attendees struggled to disperse once the event ended. Many were left stranded, particularly on Kamarajar Salai, where heavy traffic and congestion resulted in a complete blockade.

The situation worsened when water vendors near the event were removed, leaving spectators without access to drinking water. As a result, this intense heat caused several elderly attendees to faint before the air show had even begun, and as the crowd surged to leave, many people were left exhausted, sitting along the roadside to regain their strength.

Opposition Reaction

Meanwhile, this tragic incident has sparked outrage, with political leaders condemning the lack of planning and safety measures. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai expressed his deep shock, holding the ruling DMK government responsible for the deaths.

Further, he also criticised the administration for failing to ensure basic safety and transport arrangements, stating, “The loss of lives cannot be dismissed as an accident.” Moreover, Annamalai also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of prioritising political gains over public safety. Thus, calling for accountability.

Similarly, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed his grief and frustration, extending condolences to the families of the victims. In a strongly worded tweet, he condemned the state government’s mismanagement of the event, saying, “I strongly denounce the MK Stalin government for failing to provide proper security for this event.”

