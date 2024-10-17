Chennai Airport Bomb Scare: Police Trace Hoax Callers To Class 11 Students

In a tense incident on Wednesday afternoon, Chennai Airport officials received an alarming anonymous call claiming that powerful bombs had been planted in the airport toilets, capable of detonating at any moment.

In a tense incident on Wednesday afternoon, Chennai Airport officials received an alarming anonymous call claiming that powerful bombs had been planted in the airport toilets, capable of detonating at any moment. Security forces were immediately alerted, with police, CISF officials, bomb detection squads, and sniffer dogs swiftly dispatched to the scene. After an extensive search, it was determined that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Following the hoax, the Chennai airport police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the source of the call. Tracing the mobile number used for the threat, investigators found that it originated from an area under the jurisdiction of the Selaiyur police station near Tambaram.

Upon further inquiry, authorities discovered that the call had been made by two Class 11 students from a nearby school. The police have since issued a stern warning to the students, advising them against engaging in such irresponsible actions. They emphasized the serious consequences of such behavior, which can cause unnecessary panic and divert crucial security resources.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior, particularly in a high-security environment like an airport. Chennai police are urging the public, especially young people, to understand the gravity of making hoax threats, which can lead to legal action and serious repercussions.

