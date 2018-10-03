Three members of a family died on Monday night after they inhaled toxic gas which leaked from a defective air conditioner installed in their bedroom in Chennai's Thiruvalluvar Nagar, reports said. Neighbours grew suspicious as the family did not open the door for a long time on Tuesday and alerted police, who later broke it open to find the bodies of 35-year-old Saravanan, his wife Kalaiarasi and their 8-year-old son Karthikeyan.

According to reports, the couple had turned on the inverter on Monday night as there was a power cut in Thiruvalluvar Nagar. When the power returned in the middle of the night, it caused the air conditioner cylinder to leak, and as the windows and doors were shut, the trio died of suffocation.

If the coolant of the air conditioner leaks, it will quickly evaporate into a gas and will be harmful for the occupants. It may cause a number of health problems such as nausea, headache or even asphyxiation in extreme cases while short periods of CFC inhalation may cause increased heart rate, dizziness and loss of coordination. Prolonged exposure may result in more serious medical conditions such as unconsciousness, shortness of breath, excessive coughing or even death.

