A 35-year-old man, his wife and 8-year-old son died on Monday night after they inhaled leaked gas from a malfunctioning air conditioner at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Koyambedu, Chennai. The matter came to light after the neighbours grew suspicious when the family did not come out in the morning. The neighbours then informed the police who broke open their house to find their bodies.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple had turned on the inverter Monday night as there was a power cut in the area, a senior police officer told PTI. After the power supply was restored, the AC got turned on and they inhaled gas leaked from the malfunctioning AC, as per the Police official.

WHAT LOCALS CLAIM?

According to reports, the incident might have been caused by an electrical short-circuit which in turn was triggered by power fluctuations following an outage in the area.

WHAT POLICE ARE SAYING?

The police suspect that the family died of asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide poisoning though the chemical report hasn’t been made yet. The police claim that closed room and gas leak from the faulty AC led to the deaths.

