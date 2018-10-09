Chennai court on Tuesday refused to remand veteran journalist and Chief Editor of Tamil magazine Nakkeeran Gopal to police custody. He was earlier arrested by the police for allegedly defaming Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his articles in the Nirmala Devi case.

Hailing the order as a slap on Raj Bhavan’s face, Gopal said that the court judged the case well and it’s a victory for the people. “It’s a victory. It’s a slap on Raj Bhavan. It’s also for spineless Tamil Nadu govt which acted upon governor’s wish. The court has judged well, Chief Editor of Tamil magazine Nakkeeran Gopal was quoted by ANI as saying.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

Nakkheeran was arrested on Monday for story related to Tamil Nadu Professor who was arrested in the infamous sex-for-marks case. The accused professor, Nirmala Devi used to send girls to university officials in return for marks. The story claimed that Nirmala Devi had met governor Banwarilal Purohit 4 times and asked why he was not made part of the inquiry.

After the article was published, governor denied allegations and clarified that he never met the accused professor. He has also appointed an inquiry by retired bureaucrat R Santhanam.

