Just a few weeks after it was reported that an 11-year-old was raped in Chennai, 44 minors were rescued from an orphanage located in Tamil Nadu’s Saraswathi Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal. The children rescued are said to be between the age of 4 and 15. The reports of 44 minors being molested at an orphanage surfaced after two city magistrates had reached the orphanage for a legal awareness programme. The orphanage where the incident took place is known as World Trust Orphanage.

As per police reports, while the event was being held, a few of the children complained about the sexual harassment at the orphanage. The police officers present at the event immediately took cognizance of the complaint and initiated rescue operations.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that 24 girls and 20 boys were shifted to a care home after they complained about sexual harassment.

As per reports, the following orphanage was operating without a license. Talking to TNM, the investigating officer said that the people who were running the orphanage were arrested the same day.

The Chennai Police has reportedly arrested 5 people involved in running of the orphanage. The arrested accused were identified as Vimala Jacob (59), Babu Samuel (54), Muthu (27), Bhaskar (39) and Jacob Samuel (64).

Reports add that the rescued children were immediately sent for medical examination and the results of the same are said to be awaited. The following incident surfaces after more than 30 minor girls were rescued from Bihar Shelter home where they were being raped from past few years.

