A 22-year-old was beaten up by a sub-inspector for not paying a bribe when caught without driving license. The victim, Muhammad Haroon Sait, took to Facebook to narrate his ordeal with the local police on his way back home in the late hours of July 19.

The callous and brutal attitude of police came to light on Sunday when a 22-year-old was allegedly beaten up by a sub-inspector in Chennai for refusing to pay a bribe when caught driving without a license. The victim identified as Muhammad Haroon Sait took to social media platforms to narrate his ordeal with the local police that occurred in the late hours of July 19.

The victim alleged that the sub-inspector slapped him and abused him and then even hit with a stick multiple times as five other policemen stood there and watched the brutal assault after he refused to bribe the sub-inspector.

After the incident was reported, and the police came under fire from the public, the sub-inspector was suspended and a deputy-commissioner rank officer-in-charge of Kilpauk area has been appointed for departmental inquiry and further action into the matter.

Police Brutality in Chennai – Share as much as possibleMy name is Muhammad Haroon Sait. I am a 22-year-old… Posted by Haroon Sait on Friday, 20 July 2018

Sait, in his post, levelled accusations against the sub-inspector of demanding a bribe from 2 of his friends and also beating him brutally. His friends conceded to pay the bribe as they could not produce their driving licence in the said routine checking on the Spurtank road.

However, he was beaten up for refusing to pay the same. “The sub-inspector insisted on me producing the original copy, by which he was indirectly harassing me and compelling me to pay a bribe like my friends did,” he said in his Facebook post.

The boy went on to say that he was forcibly taken to the police station even when he agreed to submit his vehicle. He claims that his phone was taken from him so that he could not contact his family and was not provided with any medical aid. Sait has suffered injuries on his wrist which was “swollen” according to him.

The matter did not end on the road when the boy was admitted into the hospital, a policeman visited him and attempted to convince him to not file a case in the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More