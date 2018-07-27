A Chennai man got so inspired from YouTube videos that he decided to deliver his second child at home by watching delivery videos on his mobile phone and denying the medical assistance to his pregnant wife.

Since YouTube came into existence, people learnt a lot from the videos and transformed their lives to an extent. Recently, a man got so inspired from YouTube videos that he decided to deliver his second child at home by watching delivery videos on his mobile phone and denying the medical assistance to his pregnant wife. As per reports, the incident took place on July 22 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. The woman who lost her life was later identified as 28-year-old Krithiga. As per reports, Krithiga’s husband Karthikeyan along with two of his friends had decided to deliver the child by watching YouTube videos.

The matter that took place five days ago was highlighted after V Bhoopathi, the corporation health inspector, filed a complaint with Tiruppur police station. As per police reports, Karthikeyan’s friends — Praveen and his wife Lavanya — would often ask Krithiga to opt for the ancient type of medical treatments. Karthikeyan was very much influenced by these talks and decided to do a home delivery of the child by ignoring all the medical assistance.

On July 22 when Krithiga went into labour, her husband called in his friends to assist him in delivering his second kid at home. After watching the YouTube videos carefully, the trio managed a successful delivery but failed to save the woman who collapsed soon after giving birth or a healthy child.

Kritiga was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival due to excessive bleeding. Talking to Hindustan Times, the health inspector said that they were made ware about the incident by the doctors present at the hospital. Later, they went on talked to victim’s father about the unfortunate incident. After he confirmed what doctors had alleged a police complaint was filed against the husband and two of his friends.

