Chennai: Rain brings some respite; water crisis still looms large: A day after rain lashed in different parts of Chennai, the water crisis is yet looming over the state. The Tamil Nadu government has been continuously making efforts to dodge the problem.

Chennai: Rain brings some respite; water crisis still looms large: As Chennai reels under severe water crisis, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet found a way to quench the state’s rising thirst. Four of the main reservoirs — Poondi, Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills — that used to supply drinking water to the city were among the firsts to push the state into the unprecedented water scarcity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio expressed his concerns over the elevating water crisis in the city, saying only rain can save Chennai from the situation. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, areas in Chennai such as Ashok Nagar, Nungambakkam, KK Nagar, Tambaram, Perunkalathur, Vandalur, Guduvanchery, Avadi, Ambattur, Villivakkam, Korattur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and Thiruninravur received rainfall, bringing some respite from the heat.

While the Madras High Court slammed the Tamil Nadu government for not taking adequate steps to dodge the water crisis, the government, in its response, said that it had predicted the delay in rains. The government added that it had also issued a drought advisory to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, asking them to use the water resources carefully.

Now, only three water desalination plants are only 80% efficient. While the city demands water close to 1.300 MLD, the Chennai Metro Water has said that it could only supply 500-525 million litres a day (MLD).

On the other hand, the key political parties have started blaming each other over the condition of the state. The DMK workers had threatened protests and a jail bharoti (fill the jails) stir if the AIADMK government failed to find a solution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has also blamed the media for unnecessary hype and requested not to create an illusion of water scarcity. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has recently offered to send 20 lakh litres of water by train to which the CM replied that extending a one-time offer of water would not solve the problem.

