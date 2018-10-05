After an incessant rain in several parts of Chennai for the past 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning to provide a guideline and safety measures for tourists, locals and fishermen. Several parts of Tamil Nadu has been put under red alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry as extremely heavy rainfall is expected on October 7 (Sunday) at isolated areas due to a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea. Keeping in view to this Tamil Nadu government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts after IMD’s predictions.

In a meeting held by disaster management authority to assess the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan said the low-pressure is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep.

After an incessant rain in the parts of Chennai and other areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday for the past 12 hours, a warning has been issued by the Met department for several districts.

Located in the central and northern part of the southern state, the three districts Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been put on red alert.

Besides this, Pinaryi further informed that fishermen are suggested to reach a safer coast as soon as possible by October 5 (Friday).

Also, the district administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists are advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji.

Not just that, the authority has also sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30am, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry receive. Kattumannarkoil in Cudda, Pullambadi in Trichy district received the maximum rainfall of 11cm each, followed by Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district Chennai received 3cm of rain.

