Gopalakrishnan, a Tamil filmmaker, was arrested on Wednesday for killing his wife and dumping her body parts in a garbage bin in Chennai. The incident came to light last month when the workers at Corporation dump yard recovered a woman’s limbs — a hand and two legs — and informed the Pallikaranai police regarding this. The body was found on January 19, a couple of days after the Pongal festival. The corporation’s sanitation workers brought the garbage in a truck from Kodambakkam area of the city to Perungudi.

According to reports, the 51-year-old was arrested from his Jafferkhanpet residence and had admitted to his crime during the investigation. Initially, the police had no clue regarding the case except the hand with a tattoo. After examining various cases of women went missing in the past couple of months, the police identified the body as of one Sandhya (39) who went missing from the southern port town of Thoothukudi.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gopalakrishnan and Sandhya were having a rough relationship. Both of them had trust issues and had filed for a divorce. The two were on talking terms as they have two kids. During the Pongal holidays, Gopalakrishnan invited Sandhya to Chennai where two had a huge battle. The filmmaker then hit Sandhya in a fit of rage resulting her death on the spot.

He then sliced the body and threw them at different places, one hand and two legs from those were found in Perungudi. The Police is still investigating the matter as it suspects that his friends have also helped him to dismember the body. According to reports, Gopalakrishnan was a producer in some short budget films and his wife had also financed some of his projects.

