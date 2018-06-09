Delhi police's special cell on Saturday, Jun9, killed wanted criminal Rajesh Bharti and his 3 gang members in an encounter. As per reports, the incident happened at Chhatarpur are of South Delhi and 6 policemen got injured in the gunbattle. Rajesh Bharti has a wanted criminal who accused in many cases and had escaped from the custody of Haryana police.

Delhi police killed 4 criminals in an encounter on Saturday, June 9, in Chattarpur area of South Delhi. As per reports, all deceased belonged to Rajesh Bharti gang. In the gun battle, 6 officers of Delhi police’s special cell got injured, who were later admitted to the hospital. Wanted criminal Rajesh Bharti who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, was also killed in the encounter. According to police reports, Bharti was accused in many criminal cases and had escaped from the custody of Haryana police.

Spot Visuals: 4 criminals dead, 1 injured in an encounter between Delhi Police Special cell and Rajesh Bharti Gang in Chhatarpur area. 6 police personnel also injured. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XpJZfzOdcC — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

The Delhi police reacted swiftly on a tip from a source that gangster Rajesh Bharti would be coming there. When police tried to nab him, the gangsters opened up fire and police answered them in the same way.

A senior official reportedly said that 4 criminals including gang leader Rajesh Bharti were killed in the encounter. Other deceased were identified as Vidroh, Umesh and Bhiku.

More #visuals from the spot: 5 criminals and 6 police personnel injured in an encounter between the Special cell of #Delhi Police and Rajesh Bharti Gang in #Delhi's Chhatarpur pic.twitter.com/9miTjTQQpm — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

The police has kept bounty Rs 1 lakh on Bharti and Vidroh. While others were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads in murder and extortion cases.

Describing the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Singh Kushwah said 4 criminals are killed in the encounter and 6 policemen suffered bullet injuries.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More