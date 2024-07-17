Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Reports 7% Traffic Growth in Q1 FY2024-25

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic, with over 13.4 million total passengers traveling through the airport in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2024. This marks an increase of more than 7 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates CSMIA, approximately 3.7 million passengers traveled internationally, while 9.7 million used domestic routes. In Q1 FY2024-25, CSMIA recorded passenger traffic surpassing 13.46 million, reflecting a 7 percent increase from Q1 FY2023-24, which had 12.49 million passengers.

The quarter began strongly, with 4.3 million passengers in April. Passenger traffic increased to 4.7 million in May, demonstrating a month-on-month growth of 7.9 percent. In June, CSMIA welcomed 4.39 million passengers, underscoring the sustained demand for air travel from Mumbai.

CSMIA also recorded a total of 59,775 domestic aircraft takeoffs and landings (ATMs) and 21,519 international ATMs, marking a growth of over 4 percent compared to Q1 FY2023-24. This reinforces CSMIA’s status as a cornerstone of the aviation industry.

May 2024 emerged as the busiest month in the first quarter, with a total of 4.7 million passengers. Notably, May 18 saw the highest single-day traffic, with 163,166 passengers traveling through the airport.

When compared to the first quarter of FY2023-24, CSMIA reported an overall passenger traffic increase of over 7 percent, according to MIAL. The airport also noted that Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad were the top three domestic destinations, with over 6.9 million passengers traveling to these cities. Meanwhile, Dubai, Singapore, and London continued to be the top three preferred international destinations, with Dubai leading as the most popular choice this quarter, accommodating over 610,000 passengers.

Passenger traffic from the top five international destinations exceeded 1.5 million, while traffic from the top three domestic destinations surpassed 3.4 million, MIAL reported.

Additionally, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) indicates that domestic airlines carried 79.348 million passengers from January to June 2024, compared to 76.093 million during the same period last year. This represents an annual growth of 4.28 percent and a monthly growth of 5.76 percent.

