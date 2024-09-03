Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Chhattisgarh: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped; 7 Suspects, Including 6 Minors, Detained

The incident occurred on Sunday night as the victim was returning home from a weekly fair in a nearby market.

A horrific incident of gang rape has surfaced from Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by seven individuals, including six minors. The incident occurred on Sunday night as the victim was returning home from a weekly fair in a nearby market.

According to police reports, the girl, a resident of a village in the neighbouring Surguja district, attended the fair under the jurisdiction of Pathalgaon police station. While making her way back home around 8 PM, she was forcibly abducted by the accused, who dragged her into a nearby forest and sexually assaulted her.

Surguja Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Patel stated that the girl reported the crime to the Sitapur police station on Monday, leading to an immediate investigation. “The victim mentioned that she was acquainted with one of the attackers,” SP Patel added.

The police acted swiftly, detaining seven suspects involved in the crime. Among them, one is an 18-year-old adult, while the others are minors aged between 16 and 17 years.

 

 

