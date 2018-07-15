Chhattisgarh: Two BSF jawans lost their lives while one sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in Partapur police station in Kanker district. The mortal remains of the personnel have been brought to headquarters of 114 Bn BSF Batallion in Pakhanjore. The injured jawan was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

Two BSF jawans lost their lives after Naxals opened fire on a BSF platoon under Partapur police station limits today, July 15. Reports said that the encounter took place at around 3:45am in a forest near Mahla camp when a team of BSF’s 114th battalion was on their way back after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation. The Naxals and the BSF personnel caught into gunbattle when the team was in a forest approaching Barkot village, located around 250km from the state capital Raipur. After the gunbattle, the Naxals fled into the dense forest.

Following the incident, the mortal remains of the jawans were taken to the headquarters of BSF’s 114 battalions in Pakhanjore, reports said. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P said that two constables identified as Lokender Singh and Mukdhiyar Singh, belonging to Rajasthan and Punjab respectively, lost their lives during the incident. The injured jawan, Sandeep Dey, who got injured during the incident was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

#Visuals from Chhattisgarh: 2 BSF jawans lost their lives, 1 injured after naxals opened fire on a BSF platoon in Partapur police station limits in Kanker around 3.45 am today. The mortal remains of the jawans have been brought to 114 BSF Batallion HQ in Pakhanjor. pic.twitter.com/NaA4yhCAMC — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

A few days back, another incident took place in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker where two BSF personnel lost their lives in an IED blast triggered by the Naxals. The incident took place on July 9, when both of the jawans were on a motorbike near Tadbauli village, about seven kilometres from Marbeds camp, around 5:00pm. At first, the jawans suffered major injuries and later succumbed to them. The two deceased jawans have been identified as Santosh Laxman and Vijay Nand Nayak, and both of them were constables of the BSF’s 121 Battalion.

