The Maoists have triggered an IED blast on a bus in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday. As per the latest reports, many people got injured in the incident including 2 CISF personnel.

Visuals from Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians and 2 CISF personnel died in the incident where naxals triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Dantewada. (Photo: ANI)

At least 2 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and 3 civilians were killed in an IED blast triggered by Maoists near Bacheli police station in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. According to the ANI, Maoists targetted a bus that was ferrying the security personnel and the civilians today and triggered the blast. The wounded were shifted to the nearest hospital.

The incident took place barely two days after 62 Maoists surrendered before Bastar IG Vivekanand Sinha and Narayanpur SP Jitendra Shukla (on Tuesday). In a similar coordinated attack on security forces on October 27, four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed when Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Doordarshan cameraperson Achutyanand Sahu lost his life and two police personnel were severely injured after Maoists opened attack in Dantewada district on October 30.

More details awaited.

Naxals trigger a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Multiple casualties. Two injured CISF personnel have been shifted to hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NVxXSM8ONw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

