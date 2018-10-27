4 CRPF jawans were killed on Saturday after Maoists blew up CRPF's anti-landmine vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Two other soldiers were critically injured in the blast and are currently undergoing treatment.

At least four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on Saturday evening after an encounter with Maoists in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. As per latest reports, two other CRPF soldiers were injured in the encounter and were immediately rushed to medical attention. Reportedly, the soldiers died when Maoists bombarded the CRPF’s anti-landmine vehicle in the poll-bound state.

While speaking to media, P Sundar Raj, DIG (Anti-Naxal Operation) confirmed that four CRPF personnel including one ASI, one head constable and two constables of 168 battalion lost their lives in an IED blast in Awapalli Police Station area in Bijapur. He also told reporters that two injured jawans were sent for medical treatment.

Four Central Reserve Police Force personnel (one ASI, one head-constable, two constables of 168 battalion) lost their lives in an IED blast in Awapalli Police Station area(Bijapur). 2 injured jawans sent for medical treatment:P Sundar Raj, DIG (Anti-Naxal Operation).#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/axnnlJswza — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018

This has come weeks after a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) gunned down three Maoists and arrested another in an encounter that took place in a dense forest in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Ever since the dates were declared for the Chhattisgarh elections, Maoists across the state have been on a campaign asking the locals to not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 will be held in two phases: the first phase will be conducted in the mostly Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh like Bijapur, Sukma, etc. While the second phase will be conducted on November 20 and the results of both the phases will be announced on December 11.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More