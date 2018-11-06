Maoists surrender in Narayanpur: At least 62 Maoists with 51 country-made weapons surrendered before Bastar IG Vivekanand Sinha and Narayanpur SP Jitendra Shukla on Tuesday, the ANI reported. The surrender comes after nine days after four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on October 27 when Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Narayanpur: At least 62 Maoists with 51 country-made weapons surrendered before Bastar IG Vivekanand Sinha and Narayanpur SP Jitendra Shukla on Tuesday, the ANI reported. The surrender comes after nine days after four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on October 27 when Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. Earlier, a group of people from Ehnar village in the Abhujmad region voluntarily surrendered seven muzzleloading guns at a police camp in Sonpur in Narayanpur district. They were associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

On October 31, a team of police’s District Reserve Guard arrested four Maoists who were allegedly involved in the recent killings at a village in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Narayanpur district. The Maoists were arrested from a weekly market at Sonpur village under Narayanpur police station limits.

