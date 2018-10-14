Chhattisgarh car accident: At least 9 members of a family were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. The collision was so horrific that 7 people died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and post-mortem of the bodies is underway, police said.

Chhattisgarh car accident: At least 9 members of a family were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. The family was returning to Bhilai from Donagarh, reports said. The accident occurred at National Highway 53 around 7:00 am in the morning near Somni, about 70 km from capital Raipur. The collision was so horrific that 7 people died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and post-mortem of the bodies is underway, police said.

All members were returning from Donagarh after paying obeisance at the of Maa Bamleshwari temple. A similar accident took place in Raebareli of Uttar Pradesh where 7 people were killed and 35 others injured a collision between a private bus and a pickup van near Madaripur village on Sunday night. The accident took place in the Uchahar police station area. Expressing grief over the shocking accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured. report said.

#Chhattisgarh: 9 members of a family who were returning to Bhilai from Dongargarh, killed in a road accident in Rajnandgaon, 3 people injured. pic.twitter.com/1OMx2Yb7zv — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2018

The report revealed that more people died on roads accidents in India in 2015. States like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu accounted for a maximum number of deaths in 2016, reports said. According to a report on road accident in India in 2016, the country recorded at least 4,80,652 accidents, leading to 1,50,785 deaths.

