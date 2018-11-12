Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: The security has been tightened in the state after there were several warnings by the Maoists of boycotting the elections. Out of the 18 seats, where polling is underway, 10 are held by the BJP while 8 are under Congress. During the campaigning period, the Congress made several promises including the farm loan waiver and also a complete ban on liquor.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: The voting for 10 out of 18 assembly seats is underway in Chhattisgarh. as per reports, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in the Maoist-hit regions in order to ensure that the elections take place peacefully. While the first phase of polling for 10 out of 18 seats will be conducted from 7 am to 3 pm, the rest 8 constituencies of Bastar and Rajnandgaon will start from 8 am and will end at 5 pm. Chhattisgarh has 90 constituencies in total. The remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on November 20. The results of the same will be declared along with the results of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan on December 11. the security personnel also include central paramilitary force which has been deployed in Maoist-affected regions to ensure that elections take place peacefully.

The security has been tightened in the state after there were several warnings by the Maoists of boycotting the elections. Out of the 18 seats, where polling is underway, 10 are held by the BJP while 8 are under Congress. During the campaigning period, the C0ngress made several promises including the farm loan waiver and also a complete ban on liquor if voted to power. While Congres is eyeing to come back to power, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, along with his party is leaving no-stone-unturned in order to claim the throne for the fourth consecutive time. The 66-year-old three-time Chief Minister is contesting from Rajnandgaon constituency.

As per reports, the BJP is likely to face a jolt as Raman Singh is being challenged by BJP-turned-Congress leader Karuna Shukla, a niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Karuna had been the member of the ruling party for over 30 years and had quit the party in 2013 after it had accused BJP of mental torture.

