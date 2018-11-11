Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: While 18 constituencies in 8 Maoist-affected districts will witness polling in the first phase on November 12 (on Monday), the rest 72 seats of the 90-member Assembly will go to polls in the second phase on November 20. According to media reports, nearly 1 lakh security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed at the Maoist-affected regions to ensure that elections are conducted in a smooth and fair manner despite calls given by Maoists to boycott the polls.

Notwithstanding high threat perception, officers are confident to conduct polling process smoothly in the first phase of assembly elections in the state tomorrow. Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on Sunday termed the Maoist attack on BSF personnel SI Mahender Singh unfortunate. Singh who was injured in IED blast in Kanker’s Koyali Beda later succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Rawat said the Maoists were trying to spread fear among people in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) area with this attack, but there is enthusiasm among voters.

While drone cameras are being used for security surveillance in Dantewada, sniffer dogs and anti-bomb squads have been deployed at the Maoist-affected regions ahead of the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018. Helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been pressed into service to airlift around 650 polling booth parties to remote areas while other teams were sent by road.

The Election Commission has set up a total of 4,336 polling booths for the first phase of polls. According to reports, a total of 31,79,520 voters are expected to cast their ballots tomorrow. The counting of votes will be held on 11 December.

The Raman Singh-led BJP, which has been in power since 2003 in the state, has set a target to win 65 plus seats this time.

