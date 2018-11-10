Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh release BJP manifesto: The ruling BJP released its game changer manifesto in Chhattisgarh on Saturday with a special focus on farmers, youth and women in mind. Addressing a huge crowd in Raipur, Amit Shah said Chhattisgarh was the first state to have a legislation on skill development and the Raman Singh government has changed the state in the past 15 years and has been successful in containing Maoists.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh released their party’s manifesto for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in Raipur on Saturday. The ruling BJP released its game changer manifesto on Saturday with a special focus on farmers, youth and women in mind. Addressing a huge crowd in Raipur, Amit Shah said Chhattisgarh was the first state to have a legislation on skill development and the Raman Singh government has changed the state in the past 15 years and has been successful in containing Maoists.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spearheaded BJP’s election campaign in Lormi in Chhattisgarh. Addressing the rally, Yogi Adityanath said for the first time after independence, a PM announced that by 2022 no poor in India will be without a house. If it were not Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, the people in Chhattisgarh wouldn’t have received the houses which they’re receiving now, he said. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the party promoted Maoists in this region for their own selfish motives. BJP govt is taking strict measures to combat it which has become a threat to people in this region. Congress toyed with national security for their political benefits…Be it Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, north-eastern states or Kashmir, Congress did politics at the cost of national security, but for the BJP, national security is the top priority, he said.

The ‘Sanklap Patar’ was released by BJP president Amit Shah and state Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal who heads the BJP’s manifesto drafting committee, on Saturday.

1) A film city will be developed in Chhattisgarh

2) Textbooks and school uniforms will be given to students up to Class 12 free of coast

3) A board will be constituted for the welfare of the journalists

4) Women will be provided interest-free loan up to Rs 2 lakh so that they can start their own business

5) People will be provided 24 hours interruption-free power supply and drinking water

6) Concrete roads will be constructed in the state to boost rural transport.

7) The infrastructure of hospitals and educational institutions in the state will be developed in the state

8) Pucca houses will be constructed for the urban and rural poor

9) Raipur-Atal Nagar-Villai-Durg-Rajnandgaon will be developed as State-Capital-Region

10) Unemployed youth will be given stipend through Kaushal Unnayan Yojana

11) BJP promises to make Chhattisgarh a Maoist-free state

12) Student scholarship scheme for SC/ ST students under Guru Ghasi Das and Amar Saheed Veer Gundadhur

13) Free bicycles for students enrolling in Class VIII

14) Scholar students will be given free scooty by the BJP government

15) BJP announces MSP for Dalhan and Tilhan

16) Increase in MSP of forest products by 1.5 percent

17) To develop Chhattisgarh as the hub of organic farming

18) Pension of Rs 1,000/ for landless farmers and people living near border areas (who are above 60-years of age)

19) 2 lakh new pump connections to farmers in next five years.

20) Embankments and dams will be constructed to bring the area of irrigated land to 50 percent

21) District hospitals will become multi-speciality hospitals while two super-speciality hospitals will be constructed at Ambikapur and Jagdalpur

22) Pensioners will be given an allowance of Rs 1,000/- as treatment benefit

