Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: BJP announces first list of 77 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: Ahead of the upcoming crucial state assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 77 candidates. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of assembly elections will take place on November 12 and second place will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.