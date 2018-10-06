The two-phased Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 12 and 20, the Election Commission said on Saturday. In the first phase, people will vote for 12 seats in the South Chhattisgarh on November 12, while the remaining 78 seats of North Chhattisgarh will go under the crucial fire on November 20.

During a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat said the notification for the first phase will be issued on October 16, while October 23, is going to be the last date for nominations.

Also, the last date to the withdrawal of the nominations is October 26, and the investigation of nomination papers would take place on October 24. The notification for the second phase of the elections would be issued on October 26. The last date for nominations in the second phase is November 2. Like all other states, the results will be declared in the state on December 12.

Besides Chhatisgarh, the EC has also announced the voting dates for the states of Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. In all of the five states, the counting will take place on December 11, 2018.

