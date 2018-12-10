Dantewada Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: In the previous assembly elections held in 2013 Devati Karma of the Indian National Congress with 41,417 votes had defeated Bhimaram Mandavi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 35,430 votes by a margin of 5,987 votes. he district is one of the worst Red Terror-affected regions in the country and is the epicentre of all the Maoist activities prevalent in the country.

Dantewada Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Dantewada is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. It is the district quarters of the Dantewada district in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to former MLA from the constituency Bhima Mandavi and Indian National Congress is fielding caretaker Congress MLA Devati Karma from the constituency. Baloo Ram Bhawani will be the face of Aam Aadmi Party in the constituency. Keshav Netam will be the face of Bahujan Samaj Party in the constituency.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2013 Devati Karma of the Indian National Congress with 41,417 votes had defeated Bhima Mandavi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 35,430 votes by a margin of 5,987 votes. The voter turnout was 56.68%. It is a constituency reserved for the scheduled tribes. It was a part of the princely state of Bastar. The district is one of the worst Red Terror-affected regions in the country and is the epicentre of all the Maoist activities prevalent in the country. In the previous assembly poll, the voter turnout in the constituency was 98,673. There are 84,263 male and 89,818 female voters in the constituency but the voter turnout remains low due to fear of red-terror.

These assembly elections are a prelude to the upcoming General Elections 2019 and all the parties have fielded popular faces as their candidates. Out of the 3 assembly elections that Chhattisgarh has seen ever since its inception in the year 2000, has largely been a Congress bastion with BJP coming to power for just a single term in the Assembly Elections 2008. With both Former MLAs Bhimaram Mandavi and Devati Karma [wife of Congress leader of Mahendra Karma, who was killed by the maoists] from the BJP and Congress respectively, coming to face to face, it is sure that Dantewada would be a close fight.

Come December 11 and we shall know that who have the people of Dantewada have chosen as their leader.

