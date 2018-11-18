Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Modi challenged the Congress to appoint some able leader as their party president who doesn't belong to the Gandhi-Nehru family and said that everyone knows what the Congress did to Sitaram Kesri when he was the party president. Congress believed in 'phone-banking' which destroyed the bank and a phone call from them would get loans for the cronies cleared and the nation had to suffer, the PM said.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre was ruled by a ‘remote-control’ government which never paid attention to Chhattisgarh and Chief Minister Raman Singh faced a lot of challenges due to the lackadaisical attitude of the UPA government. Questioning the Congress why should people trust that it will fulfil their aspirations, the prime minister said the party ruled the country for four generations but the fate of people remained unchanged.

Modi challenged the Congress to appoint some able leader as their party president who doesn’t belong to the Gandhi-Nehru family and said that everyone knows what the Congress did to Sitaram Kesri when he was the party president. Congress believed in ‘phone-banking’ which destroyed the bank and a phone call from them would get loans for the cronies cleared and the nation had to suffer, the PM said.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur on November 11, 2018, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh were “enemies” of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) people and the cut in their budget was an ample proof of that.

According to the Election Commission, Chhattisgarh campaign ends today and the two-phased Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 12 and 20, 2018. In the first phase, people will vote for 12 seats in the South Chhattisgarh on November 12, while the remaining 78 seats of North Chhattisgarh will go under the crucial fire on November 20. The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly has been headed by the incumbent Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh for the last 15 years, who is all confident to begin his fourth term in the state.

