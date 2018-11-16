Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Criticising Congress, that was Samajwadi Party's ally during Uttar Pradesh polls, and the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that Congress gave loans to the businessman and later when BJP came to power, they helped those people in leaving the country. He further asserted that there is no difference between BJP and the Congress.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party boss, Akhilesh Yadav, fired cannons at the BJP and the Congress while campaigning for his party in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Hitting out at the ruling and the opposition party, Akhilesh Yadav said that they both are same. The following remarks surfaced while Akhilesh Yadav was campaigning in support of his ally Gondwana Gantantra Party’s (GGP) Heera Singh Markam. Addressing the public, Akhilesh Yadav said that during demonetisation the money was deposited into banks and some people fled the country with public’s money. Akhilesh Yadav further alleged that this happened because of Congress and BJP’s involvement.

Criticising Congress, that was Samajwadi Party’s ally during Uttar Pradesh polls, and the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that Congress gave loans to the businessman and later when BJP came to power, they helped those people in leaving the country. He further asserted that there is no difference between BJP and the Congress and people must vote for change. He added that neither the BJP nor the Congress cares about the farmers of this country. Talking to the people, Samajwadi Party chief added they come to power with their ally GGP, they would waive the farm loans within an hour of being sworn in.

Addressing the Maoist issue in the state, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the actual problem was the ‘Urban Naxals’ as they were dividing the country along caste and religion. Mocking BJP’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, Akhilesh Yadav asked that why there was no progress when all the people came together to support it? The SP-GGP alliance has reportedly fielded 54 candidates in the Chhattisgarh Elections. The SP has its candidates on 18 seats and GGP has got 36 seats.

