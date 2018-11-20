Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: The second round of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 will today commence at 7 am and will be concluded at 5 pm. The state will witness the polling for 72 seats, for which the state election commission has set over 19,000 polling booths.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Chhattisgarh will witness the second round of polling for the 72 assembly seats today. Bilaspur division with 24 Assembly seats will play a key role in the state elections as it has the highest number of seats among the five divisions—Bilaspur, Mungeli, Korba, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh.It is expected to be a neck to neck fight between BJP and Congress, while Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) could turn as the kingmaker in the state. The voting for 72 seats will commence at 7 am today and end at 5 pm.

According to the reports, more than 1.5 crore voters are eligible to exercise their vote and the election commission has set up over 19,000 polling booths. The security has been beefed up outside all the polling booths to conduct fair and free elections. The first phase of the elections took place on November 12, in which a 76.28 percent voter turnout was recorded.

On Monday, before the end of election campaign, CM Raman Singh told media that the BJP is expecting a pro-incumbency vote in the second phase also and people will come out in huge numbers this time also to vote for the saffron party. He added that BJP will definitely come back to power for the record fourth time in a row.

Here are the LIVE updates of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 phase 2:

