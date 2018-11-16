Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The campaigning strategy of the BJP is making several headlines mainly because of the party banners and posters that have been highlighting Chief Minister Raman Singh's face as the selling point for the party. Notably, the BJP's campaigning strategy mainly consists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi situated in the middle of the party poster while other party members get a place either beside him or below him irrespective the size of their photo on the poster.

With over 76.28% turnout recorded in the first phase of assembly election, both the ruling and the opposition parties are busy campaigning for the second phase of assembly elections, which is scheduled to take place on November 20 in Chhattisgarh. During the second phase of polls, the 72 constituencies of the state will go to the polls. Meanwhile, the campaigning strategy of the BJP is making several headlines mainly because of the party banners and posters that have been highlighting Chief Minister Raman Singh’s face as the selling point for the party.

However, coming to the BJP’s posters in Chhattisgarh, besides Raman Singh, the party place has also got a place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and surprisingly below Singh. The other surprising fact regarding the poster is BJP chief Amit Shah is absent from some of them. Besides this, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s watermark has also found its place on the BJP’s posters in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP’s strategy has been catching attention as Raman Singh has been kept above PM Modi, credits to his mounting popularity in the last 15 years. Besides this, the anti-incumbency factor is also prevalent in the state, however, the BJP has been continuously denying it. On the other hand, there is no prominent face for the Congress in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Congress star faces including, Randeep Surjewala, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Raj Babbar are making several public appearances and addressing the meetings at several places in Chhattisgarh.

