Chhattisgarh assembly polls second phase voting: The second and the final phase of polling in Chhattisgarh assembly elections began on Tuesday, November 20, for 72 seats of the 90 seats amid tight security. The 2nd phase polling comes after a promising 76.28 % turnout in the 18 Maoist affected seats. While the fray is between 3 parties-Congress, incumbent BJP and newly formed alliance between Mayawati-led BJP and Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), state Chief Minister Raman Singh said he will garner more than 60 seats in the polls as BJP relies on its core plank-development of the state.

While poll experts speculated that Congress will ride in the state due to anti-incumbent factor and JCC president is likely to be the kingmaker in case of a fractured mandate. To this, Congress candidate from Ambikapur, TS Singh Deo pointed out that he was confident of Congress’ victory in the state as the party is being supported by the farmers.

In order to ensure smooth polling, more than 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed at Maoist-affected districts of Gariaband, Jashpur Balrampur, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, and Kabirdham. Polling started at 8 am in the morning and will end at 5 pm. Media reports said that there are 1,079 candidates in the showdown, with more than 1.54 crore voters.

In 2013, the BJP won 49 seats with 41.04% vote share, while the Opposition, Congress party managed to win 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29% in the 90-member assembly.

The votes will be counted on December 11 and the results of four other states -Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, a semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, will be announced on the same day.

