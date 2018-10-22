Congress releases its second list of candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2018: The Congress party on Monday, October 22, announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls. It has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla, who will contest against CM Raman Singh from Rajnandangaon seat.

She previously represented Janjgir constituency and had contested in the Lok Sabha 2014 polls from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu

Shukla had quit BJP a few days ago. She previously represented Janjgir constituency and had contested in the Lok Sabha 2014 polls from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu. The list comes after the BJP announced 77 candidates in Chattisgarh. Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) headed by Akhilesh Yadav, also released 3 candidates for the first phase and 6 candidates for the second phase of polling the in state.

On October 6, the Election Commision (EC) announced two-phase polling dates in Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh for 90 seats. The scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates would be on October 24 and the last date for the withdrawal of the nominations was October 26, as declared by EC.

The first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, the 10th largest state in India, is November 12 and is spread across Maoist-affected districts, including Bastar, Bijapur, Kanker, Sukma, Dantewada, and Rajnandgaon.

In 2013 state assembly elections, the saffron party emerged as the single largest one with 49 seats (41 % vote share), while the Congress managed to come second, with 40 % vote share.

The showdown will be a deciding factor for incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh, who has managed to be in power in the Naxal-hit state for 13 years. The 64-year-old Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician became the CM in 2007.

