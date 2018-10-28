Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018: The Congress party released its third list of 37 candidates on Saturday, October 27, for the forthcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018, for the second phase of polling on November 20. The showdown in the 10th largest state in India for 90 seats will be a deciding factor for incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh, who has retained to control the state since 13 years.

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018: The Congress party announced its third list of 37 candidates on Saturday, October 27, for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018, for the second phase of polling on November 20. Earlier the Rahul Gandhi-led party had released the list of 18 candidates that will contest in the fray in the first phase on November 12. The showdown in the Maoist-affected state is a genuine triangular fight between the ruling BJP, Congress and an alliance of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCC-BSP).

Media reports pointed out that this time, Ajit Jogi, the president of JCC is likely to be the kingmaker in case of a fractured mandate. Jogi was part of Congress during the 2013 elections when Congress managed to secure in 39 seats in the state. But in 2016, he formed JCC after his son Amit was ousted from the party for his “anti-party activities”, as reported by moneycontrol.com.

Meanwhile, the Congress recently said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla would contest against Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency in the upcoming state Assembly polls. Shukla was earlier the BJP MP but quit the saffron party in 2013 accusing it of torturing her mentally.

She previously represented Janjgir constituency and had also contested in the 2014 General elections from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu.

The showdown in the 10th largest state in India for 90 seats will be a deciding factor for incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh, who has retained to control the state since 13 years. The 64-year-old Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician became the CM in 2007.

On October 27, CM Raman Singh started BJP’s Assembly poll campaign from the Konta constituency in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh, he hit out at the Congress, asseting that the party has never conceived of the development in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More