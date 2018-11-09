Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi today arrived in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh to hit the campaign trail. While PM Modi raked up the issue of urban Maoists, attacking the Congress for allegedly supporting them, Congress scion went all out against the BJP-led central government over alleged inaction against Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi.

Two days before the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in the poll-bound state to hit the campaign trail. While PM Modi raked up the issue of urban Maoists, attacking the Congress for allegedly supporting them, Congress scion went all out against the BJP-led state government over alleged inaction against insolvent businessmen who have “fled the country”.

Addressing a rally in Jagdalpur area of Naxal-hit Bastar district, PM Modi said that Urban Maoists live in AC surroundings, move around in big cars and their children study abroad, but they ruin the lives of poor Adivasi youth of the state through remote control and then asked why was Congress supporting these Urban Maoists.

PM further urged the people to vote for the BJP saying that people of Bastar should teach a fitting lesson to the Congress leaders who shield the urban Maoists, and in Chhattisgarh.

A brave and innocent cameraman from DD, Achutyanand Sahu was killed by Maoists. Recently our valiant jawans were also martyred in encounter with Maoists,&for Congress party these Maoists are revolutionaries? What sort of vocabulary is this?: PM Modi #ChhattisgarhElections2018 pic.twitter.com/agtCrvvTrj — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2018

Alluding to the 10-year UPA government of the Congress at the Centre, Modi said that the grand old party never paid attention to the needs of Chhattisgarh and blocked all development for the state.

While PM was in Jagdalpur, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Pakhanjore where he launched a direct attack on Modi over demonetisation. Rahul said, all the common people had to stand in long queue but not one black money holder was seen. Alluding to bank defaulters, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choks, Rahul said, people ran away from the country with public money.

