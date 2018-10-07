Several reports claimed that women wearing black sarees or any pieces of black clothing weren't allowed to enter. The folloiwng measures were taken to avoid black flag protest during the rally.

The one-day visit of BJP president Amit Shah to poll-bound Chattisgarh left a scar on women’s life after the women who had come to attend the event as they were reportedly strip-checked by the police officers at the premises. As per reports, Amit Shah had gone to Bhilai Charoda district to carry out a public rally. Reports suggest that the undergarments of the women were also checked and all was done in the name of security. Several reports claimed that women wearing black sarees or any pieces of black clothing weren’t allowed to enter. The folloiwng measures were taken to avoid black flag protest during the rally.

After taking out a public rally, Amit Shah reached Charoda in Chhattisgarh to be the part of Mahila Maha Sammelan (Women Conclave). A report by Jansatta claimed that the women police officers present at the checkpoint inspected that no piece of black clothing gets to enter the premise where Amit Shah was to address the women.

After the matter was highlighted, the following actions by the BJP drew criticism from every corner. Reports claimed that the women participants were made to undergo pat-downs and their undergarments were also checked.

Slamming BJP over the following act, Congress leader Kiranmayi said that earlier BJP would ask men to take off their socks and belts but now they are doing same to women. He further claimed that this incident has exposed the sick mindset of BJP leaders.

He further said that BJP keeps repeated that people should save and educate the girl child but in reality, women need to be saved from the BJP.

