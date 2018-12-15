Congress is expected to formally announce its choice for Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh today. State party president Bhupesh Baghel is the top contender for the post, while TS Singh Deo, leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, is another potential claimant. On Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant, in Delhi and held discussions with them regarding the same.

After marathon meetings and discussions, Congress President Rahul Gandhi went with the old guards of the grand old party in 2 of the 3 states where Congress wrested power from the BJP. Today (Saturday) Congress scion is expected to make a formal announcement for chief minister in Chhattisgarh. Earlier he met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant, in Delhi and held discussions with them.

State party president Bhupesh Baghel is the top contender for the post, while TS Singh Deo, leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, is another potential claimant.

Earlier, senior Congress leader AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held on Saturday and the state leaders who are in Delhi will return to the state capital to attend the meeting. In the CLP meeting, Kharge will apprise the legislators of Congress party president’s decision regarding selection of its leader, in other words, the chief minister of the state.

Congress registered an impressive victory and secured more than two-third seats in the 90-member Assembly while the BJP that ruled the state for 15 years could only manage 15 seats in the state. former chief minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh won five seats and his ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged two seats.

The development comes in the wake of Ashok Gehlot being appointed as Rajasthan Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy. In Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, the party named Kamal Nath as the CM. While Nath will be sworn-in on December 17, there has been no confirmation from the party on when Gehlot will take the oath as CM.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More