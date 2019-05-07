Over PM Modi's comments on former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Prime Minister has lost his mental balance. He added that PM Modi needs medical treatment.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Baghel in a presser on Monday said that PM Modi has lost his mental balance.

A few days ago, PM Modi during a rally had said that Rajiv Gandhi ended his life as a corrupt number one. Retaliating Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur, said, Rajiv Gandhi ji passed away years ago, talking about him and that too during elections shows PM Modi has lost his mental balance and needs medical treatment.

Chattisgarh CM said that PM in his interview with actor Akshay Kumar himself had said that he sleeps for only 3 to 4 hours, and people who don’t get enough sleep tend to lose their mental balance.

Later the day, PM Modi again targeted the Gandhi family and challenged them to fight polls in the name of the Bofors-accused former PM.

PM Modi was pointing out at the corruption allegations against former PM Rajiv Gandhi in the purchase of Bofors guns in the 1980s. He was assassinated in 1991 by LTTE terrorists. The Delhi High Court has termed Rajiv Gandhi no guilty and had given him a clean chit in the Bofors case posthumously. But PM Modi used his name during a public gathering and said that Rajiv Gandhi had ended his life as corrupt number one.

In the Bofors case, the Delhi High Court had said that no evidence of bribe was found against Rajiv Gandhi and in light to the sensitivity of the case, all charges were dismissed.

PM Modi’s comments were condemned by East UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former union minister P Chidambaram, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Rahul Gandhi had also responded to PM Modi’s comments on his father. In a tweet PM Modi said, Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.

