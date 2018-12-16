Chhattisgarh CM race: The final decision is likely to be taken today after discussion with senior leaders and newly-elected legislatures of the state. Congress OBC wing chief Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel, former union minister Charandas Mahant and Ambikapur lawmaker TS Singh Deo are the contenders for the chief ministerial post. Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel has given Congress the time of 4:30 pm on December 17 for the oath-taking ceremony.

Chhattisgarh CM race: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the name of the chief minister will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress in-charge PL Punia are arriving in the state today in this regard. The final decision is likely to be taken today after discussion with senior leaders and newly-elected legislatures of the state. Congress OBC wing chief Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel, former union minister Charandas Mahant and Ambikapur lawmaker TS Singh Deo are the contenders for the chief ministerial post. Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel has given Congress the time of 4:30 pm on December 17 for the oath-taking ceremony.

On being questioned if he’ll be announced as Chhattisgarh chief minister, TS Singh Deo said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held at 12:30 pm today and the name of the next CM will be announced there. Singh Deo’s supporters gathered outside his residence in state capital Raipur as a show of strength on Saturday. TS Singh Deo won Chhattisgarh Assembly election from Ambikapur constituency and he is said to be one of the top contenders for CM post as he claimed support of several MLAs. State Congress in-charge, PL Punia has said that the opinion of all lawmakers will be considered.

T S Singh Deo on being asked if he'll be announced as #Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Aap Chhattisgarh ki government mein Chhattisgarh ke liye kaam karne wale ek saathi se baat kar rahe hain. 12:30 baje vidhayak dal ki baithak hai, tab CM ka naam announce ho jayega. pic.twitter.com/PVc3VuHrun — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met four contenders for the chief ministerial race at his Tughlaq Lane residence in Delhi on Saturday and posted a photo of him with the leaders ahead of the nomination of the CM in Chhattisgarh. The Congress wrested Chhattisgarh, along with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, from the BJP where it was in power for 15 years. The Congress won a two-thirds majority in 90-member assembly. The Congress preferred old guards – Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot – over young blood – Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia – in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the run-up to crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter to quote American entrepreneur and author Reid Hoffman to say no matter how brilliant your mind or strategy if you’re playing a solo game, you will always lose out to a team.

